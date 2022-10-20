Watch: Sheep Attacks Woman To Save a Chicken, Video Goes Viral On Twitter

A video showing a woman pelting stones at a chicken has gone viral on Twitter. The short clip also shows a sheep coming to the rescue of the chicken. The video was shared on October 19 by IFS Dr Samrat Gowda on the microblogging platform. “Animals decided to gang up and attack," read the tweet. The 23-second footage shows the woman pelting stones at a chicken after it crossed her path.

However, as she gets down, the woman is headbutted by a sheep behind her. She falls to the ground and looks back. But by the time she decided to get up, she was headbutted again. As soon as she gets back on her feet, the sheep goes for a third headbutt, forcing her to run away.

The video has collected over 55,000 views and over 1600 likes. People in the comments section supported the animal’s actions.

A user wrote, “Can’t bear superiority anymore!"

Another wrote, “This gives me inner satisfaction."

A third user gave an Animal Farm reference and commented, “This is what happened to Mr Jones in Animal farm by George Orwell."

The video continues to gain traction and more people continue to support the animal.

