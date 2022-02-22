WATCH: Shooter Dadi Burns the Dance Floor with Her Moves at Grandson's Wedding

Prakashi Tomar, popularly known as Shooter Dadi, has been an inspiration for many ever since her story was unveiled through the film ‘Saand Ki Aankh’. Shooter Dadi is all fun and lively, even at the age of 85 years and her Instagram is proof. A video of Prakashi Dadi is going viral on the internet in which she can be seen dancing to Dharmendra’s song ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ at her grandson’s wedding.

In the video posted on her Instagram account, the 85-year-old can has donned a traditional outfit with shirt, ghagra and dupatta. She can be seen dancing to the famous song Yamla Pagla Deewana with her grandson and daughter-in-law. Many other guests from the wedding joined the newlywed couple and Shooter Dadi on the dance floor. However, none of them were able to match the moves of the ever-young Prakashi Dadi. While sharing the video, shooter dadi captioned it, “Nati ki shaadi mein dhoom dhamaka" which means fun at grandson’s wedding.

The video has garnered thousands of views and hundreds of likes since being shared. Users praised the Shooter Dadi for being an amazing sport at the age of 85.

This isn’t the first time Dadi is making the internet go gaga over her dance moves. Earlier, she shared a video of her doing the steps on the viral Kacha Badam song.

Bhumi Pednekar liked and commented on Dadi’s video saying, “Wah Dadi" followed by heart emojis. The video was watched more than 12,000 times and has around 1500 likes.

For the unversed, Bhumi Pednekar played the role of Chandro Tomar and Taapsee Pannu was seen as Prakashi Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh. The Tusshar Hiranandani directorial was released in 2019 and showed the life of Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar who realise their shooting potential in the 60s and took part in various competitions.

