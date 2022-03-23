WATCH: Sikh Man's Impromptu Dance with Hip Hop Group in Miami Wins Hearts

Saminder Singh Dhindsa, a Sikh Instagrammer in Miami, was seen randomly grooving with street dancers who were dancing to some beats on a sidewalk by the beach. As soon as Saminder started dancing, the crowd cheered for him immensely. The hip-hop dancers were doing their usual street dance routine when Saminder spontaneously decided to join them and show his moves. The crowd was very supportive of Saminder, and netizens poured their heart out in his comments section.

Saminder’s Instagram bio suggests that he is a student at George Mason University in Virginia, USA. When in Miami…" Saminder Singh Dhindsa captioned the footage while sharing it on Instagram. “Blessed Folks was throwing it down for a video and the boys encouraged that I randomly join," he added. The reel went viral and now has more than 5,86,000 plays along with 64,700+ likes and close to 1800 comments. Users showed their support and amazement for the man in the comments section.

A user commented, “Sami teach me how to be as awesome as you please and thank you." Another user said, “most talented [man I know]" with a couple of black hearts to show love to the dancer.

Miami street dance culture is always bustling with hip-hop dancers performing in groups and encouraging the crowd to join them in their routine. Apart from this, people indulge in dance battles and show off their moves to the crowd.

Saminder is a Bhangra enthusiast and has won awards that can be seen on his Instagram profile. His pride in his culture and not shying away to show what he has in front of people in a foreign land is an inspiration for people around the world to always grab the opportunity when it presents itself.

