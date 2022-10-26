Watch: Snake Attacks Owner As She Tries To Release It From Cage

People love having pets, and while dogs and cats are the usual ones, have you ever heard of someone domesticating a snake? If lions and cheetahs are trained, they can be dependable, but snakes are so dangerous and unpredictable that it is difficult to trust them. A video of a woman, who raised a python in her home, is currently going viral, and this may have been her biggest mistake.

Surprising videos are frequently posted on the Daily Loud Twitter account. A video of a woman freeing her snake from its cage was recently shared on this account. She appears to be treating him with affection, but perhaps the snake is not used to it.

The video shows a room with an aquarium-like glass cage inside which a huge Python could be seen. The woman opens her cage, pulls the snake from inside and starts touching her head. The snake moves its head and then suddenly attacks the hand, grabbing it tightly. His grip is so strong that it seems almost impossible to get rid of him. A man then helps the woman, but the snake’s grip is so strong that she is not able to give up her hand easily.

While tweeting the video, the user wrote, “Snake attacks owner as she tries to take it out of the cage." The video has received over lakh views and many have reacted to it.

