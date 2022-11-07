WATCH: Snake Catcher Relocates Pythons Found Mating in Australian Woman’s Kitchen

Spotting a python in your house can be horrifying. In one such incident, a woman from Buderim, which happens to be a suburb near Australia’s Sunshine coast, encountered not one but two such snakes in her house. A video which is doing rounds on the internet shows a snake catcher relocating pythons mating in a woman’s kitchen. The woman spotted the mating pythons behind her microwave oven. This is when she sought help from an expert reptile relocation service.

In the video, a professional python catcher can be seen very swiftly getting hold of the two reptiles. “Two Carpet Pythons Mating on Kitchen Bench! Wow…yes you read that correctly! We arrived at a home in Buderim where two decent-sized Carpet Pythons had come into a lady’s kitchen through an open window and decided to snuggle up behind the microwave! We were able to get there very quickly and relocate the two love birds back out into the bush where they belong," wrote the service.

Here is the video:

Earlier, a video that went viral showed a python swallowing an entire deer with seconds. Shared on Instagram, the clip showed the reptile swiftly swallowing its prey. The location of the incident has not been mentioned. However, many users have said that this is a Burmese python. The video begins by the python opening its wide mouth. Further into the video, you can see it gulping an entire deer.

“Wish that snake had swallowed those men," commented an Instagram user. People are also speculating that this is a reverse video. One person wrote, “This is a reverse video." One person wrote, “The snake is regurgitating the deer. They can do it very quickly to enable them to escape from danger when they are vulnerable."

Also, earlier, a 22-foot-long python ate a 54-year-old woman in Indonesia. As per the police, a search started after the victim, identified as 54-year-old Jahrah, did not come home after collecting rubber from a plantation in the Jambi region. While speaking to CNN Indonesia, Betara Jambi Police Chief AKP Herafa said that the victim’s husband searched the entire area. He only found her sandals, headscarf, jacket, and knife. The next day, the husband, along with his search party, came across a giant snake with a swollen midsection.

