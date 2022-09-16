Watch: Snake Gets Stuck In Basket Trying to Eat Eggs

Remember when days ago a video of a snake swallowing a huge egg in one go went viral on the internet. Well, here is another video that captured a snake swallowing an egg, but this time the snake wasn’t lucky enough. A Twitter user shared a video showing a snake and its struggle after swallowing a whole egg. The egg or its escape? What the full video to see what did the snake pick in the end.

The clip opens to a snake stuck in the basket with an egg in its mouth. It appears that a basket with eggs was kept at a height. And a snake managed to make its way to the eggs. The basket had designs on its sides through which the snake got its face and a small fraction of its body inside. However, when it swallowed the egg, the reptile couldn’t get its mouth out of the basket. The snake’s struggle of getting itself out of the basket while not giving up on the egg was captured in a video. In the end, the snake had to give up on the egg as he popped it out.

Alongside the video of the “poor snake", the Twitter user wrote, “Got caught in the lure of eating eggs."

A few days ago, another video went viral which showed a snake wrapping its mouth around a huge egg and gradually swallowing it.

Watch it here:

As the snake devoured the egg, many couldn’t believe their eyes. Since being shared on the microblogging website, the clip has garnered over 1 million views and tons of reactions.

