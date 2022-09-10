Watch: Snake Swallows a Huge Egg in One Go Leaving Netizens Astonished

As the saying goes “nature never ceases to amaze," the internet is no different. The place is an endless loop of unseen and unknown information, pictures, news, and videos.

The internet is filled with horrifying and yet amazing pictures and videos of snakes, which needless to say send a shiver down one’s spine. Meanwhile, adding to the collection, a video of a snake swallowing a huge egg in one go has gone viral on the internet.

As much as the video has surprised the netizens, it has left many shocked and scared.

Shared on Twitter by Geethanjali K IFS, the 1.03 minutes long video shows how the reptile wraps its mouth around the huge egg and gradually swallows it.

Watch it here:

As the snake devoured the egg, bigger than its mouth, many couldn’t believe their eyes. But the throat of the snake takes up the front one-third of the body. It leads to a long stomach and the throat stretches to the size of whatever the snake is eating.

Since the video was shared on the microblogging website, it has garnered over 1.1M views and more than 300 likes so far. Attracting varied reactions from netizens, some users have called this video clip shocking, many described it as scary, while some people found this video great.

