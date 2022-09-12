WATCH: South Korean Dancers Groove to Ranveer Singh's 'Ram-Leela' Songs

Bollywood music transcends boundaries – a viral video showed showing agroup of Korean men and women dancing to the catchy tunes of Nagada Sang Dhol and Tattad Tattad from the film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela proves the same. The filmstarred actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The heartwarming video that wasshot during the Korean Thanksgiving festival, or Chuseok festival, on September 3 was shared by an Indian digital creator. People across the world groove to popular tunes from Hindi films, and this time was even more special as the performance was part of a program organized by the IFSC.

The Chuseok festival, also known as the Hangawi festival, alludes to mid-autumn or harvest moon festival, akin to many communities who primarily look to farming as a means of economy and occupation. In South Korea, it is usually marked with a 3-day holiday which falls on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar on the full moon, said the caption on the video. Take a look at the performers dancing to the energetic tunes here.

This is not the first time that Bollywood tunes have gone viral abroad. However, perhaps since the performance was part of a cultural festival of another country, netizens have been left warmly impressed by the dancers’ efforts to put up a good show. Many Instagram users complimented the performers and the video, while others appreciated the user for sharing it on the app. One user said, “Indian songs and choreography hasits own swag!", while another said “Wow beautiful dancing, and all are very talented." Similarly, it must be mentioned that Korean culture, including music from bands such as BTS and Blackpink, are tremendously popular in India, with thousands of young fans.

The video shared on Instagram reels has gone viral with over 2 million views and a whopping 195,733 likes.

