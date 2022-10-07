WATCH: South Korean Woman Performing Odissi Leaves Internet in Awe

The beauty of music and dance knows no boundaries. It also bridges the cultural gap between the two counties. Recently, a video of a Korean teacher performing the Indian Classical dance Odissi with grace and perfection at a function surfaced online and it has been garnering praise since.

In the clip, Keum Beena, who is an Odissi performer and a teacher from Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of Seoul, can be seen performing Odissi. The video begins with her elegantly dancing on the stage next to an Indian dancer. “When two cultures meet, nothing is beautiful than that," read the caption of the Instagram Reel.

The video has left netizens awestruck. One person wrote in the comments section, “That was so pretty and beautiful unni…being an Odia, you made all of us proud."

Advertisement

Another said, “As an Odissi dancer myself, this makes me feel so proud and yet thankful that they too are acknowledging our culture." One more user commented, “She is doing the Odissi dance so gracefully." Another user mentioned, “Odissi dance on an international platform by international artist… Proud moment."

Keum Beena has several videos and pictures on her Instagram timeline showcasing her talent as an Odissi dancer. Take a look:

Advertisement

Earlier, a French dancer named Jika had raised the bar to a whole new level after he tried Bharatnatyam. He even added a little bit of a fusion to his style. He aced every step with choreographers Shanti Pouyet and Emile Raj. They performed a fusion to the mashup version of Snehithane Snehithane from 2000 hit Tamil film Alaipayuthey, featuring R Madhavan and Shalini.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here