WATCH: SpaceX Satellites Die a Fiery Death After Being Struck by Solar Storm

On February 3, SpaceX launched 49 satellites for its Starlink global broadband project. Just a day later, a geomagnetic storm – caused by a Solar eruption on January 30 – increased the atmospheric density of the low-earth orbit, where the satellites were supposed to establish themselves. As a result, 40 of the satellites could not establish themselves and the atmospheric drag chased them back to the earth’s atmosphere. Ultimately, the satellites suffered a fiery death. A video capturing the satellites burning in the sky, provided by the Caribbean Astronomical Society, was shared on Twitter. The video showed burning various satellites burning in the sky, which appear as moving spots and light trails.

The 80-second clip, which is a time-lapse version of the original footage, begins with a big fiery spot shooting up in the sky, followed by a smoky trail. The next visual shows a group of light trails moving together, which appears to show the collective demise of a large group of satellites. The video follows the light trails in the following visual, where the satellites appear to be shooting down. It appears from the video that instead of crashing directly to their vertical shortest distance from the earth’s surface, they are following a curved path.

A geomagnetic storm is an influx of charged particles coming from a solar eruption that can interfere with the earth’s magnetic field. As per SpaceX, the severity of the storm warmed the atmosphere enough to shoot up the atmospheric density to levels harmful for the satellites.

According to SpaceX, when the Starlink team realised that the atmospheric drag was increased “up to 50 per cent higher," they “commanded the satellites into a safe mode where they would fly edge-on (like a sheet of paper) to minimise drag." However the drag was too high at the low altitudes and the satellites could not leave the safe mode, which ultimately forced them to reenter the atmosphere. The spaceflight company claimed that while reentering the atmosphere the satellites would undergo demise by design and do not pose any risk to other satellites. The company’s official statement also claimed that the satellites would neither leave any orbital debris nor hit the ground.

