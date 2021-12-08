WATCH: Spooky CCTV Footage Shows 'Ghost' Pushing Over Pint of Beer at 'Haunted' UK Pub

It seems that old pubs in the United Kingdom sometimes get visitors less expected, too often. As the winter season arrives, the chills in the air make your hair stand. Equally chilling are the videos that the CCTV cameras installed at various pubs managed to capture in various clubs, which shows the paranormal in its prime. From knocking glasses to falling chairs, the camera saw it all. The spookiest activity happened at a 167-year-old pub called The Blue House in Sunderland, England, where a beer glass was knocked over by a ‘ghost,’ leaving the customer and the staff flabbergasted. The customer was sitting enjoying the beverage while the employees were busy managing the bar when a beer mug filled to the brim shits an inch and fell over, without any human interaction.

Another incident arose from a pub in Chelsea, London, called Fox & Pheasant Pub, where the glass came falling from the sky and was intercepted from shattering on the ground by an employee who caught the glass, thanks to his marvellous reflexes. According to the staff at the pub, the pitcher that fell has been in such a situation multiple times before, where it gets knocked over in mysterious circumstances.

Another spine-shivering clip comes from Micker Brook Bar, Greater Manchester, England. Silence in the pub during ‘closed hours’ was broken by a glass that mysteriously fell over from a shelf at the counter. It is clearly visible that no external force is involved in such a happening. No human is visible at the section of the counter where the glass fell.

The videos are contested as much as they are shared because of the mind-boggling events that are captured in them. Some people alleged that these paranormal activities are staged to increase the footfall in the pub and that the owners are using it as a selling point.

Staged or not, these videos do reek of spooky. What do you think?

