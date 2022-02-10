WATCH: Sports Journalist's Skiing Attempt Takes a 'Wrong Turn' on Live TV

Reporting can be fun and full of surprises. Journalists can face unexpected scenarios sometimes. Recently, a BBC reporter faced precisely this uncertainty when he lost his balance a bit and skidded off a ski slope in mid-air. Sports journalists veered off the road while trying to descend a dry ice slope during a live broadcast. In the video shared on YouTube, the reporter can be seen saying that he didn't want to “do any tricks" but rather “wanted to come down safely and soundly". He started with confidence but lost the track and moved out of the ice track but later managed to get back on the ice with the AstroTurf. Everyone, including the journalist, was happy to land with no injuries or embarrassment.

Advertisement

The video went viral on the internet after the official Twitter handle of the show BBC Breakfast posted it. The caption read, “That moment when you almost stack it live on BBC Breakfast but nice recovery,”

Further, it shared a link to an article about the British teenager Kirsty Muir who finished fifth in the women’s big air during Winter Olympics 2022. Citing the example, the page wrote that this is how skiing is done. Watson was on the same ski ground where Kirsty first learned skiing while shooting the segment.

People didn’t waste any second to praise the quick recovery of Watson and comment on the post. BBC Europe correspondence wrote, “Cracking recovery! I thought it was all over,” tagging Watson. One of the users called it impressive while one called it sexy.

Indeed, the moment was a surprising one as Watson emerged as a player.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.