Watch: Squirrel Tastes Almonds for the First Time, Video Goes Viral

Do you remember tasting something for the very first time in your life and falling in love with it? It’s also interesting to see how people respond when they try something for the first time. People become so engrossed in the flavour of the food that they forget about everything else.

Recently something similar happened with a squirrel eating almonds for the first time and the video went viral.

Advertisement

This video has been shared by a popular Twitter account Buitengebieden. The squirrel has given the same reaction as people give when they eat their favourite dish. The caption of the video says, “Squirrels taste almonds for the first time."

In the video, a man holds a lot of almonds and places them in front of the squirrel. The squirrel picks up an almond and slowly eats it; as soon as it finishes, it freezes, as if its flavour has driven him insane. For a few moments, the squirrel was entirely absorbed in the taste of almonds, before quickly devouring all of them in a matter of seconds. People fell in love with the squirrel after seeing this video.

The video is becoming increasingly viral on Twitter. More than 20 lakh people have seen this video and more than 1 lakh people have liked the video. Thousands of people have also given their feedback on the video. A person wrote that the squirrel suddenly stopped because she was scared of the camera and not because she liked the taste of almonds. Another said that squirrels should never be given almonds because they contain hydrocyanic acid, which can make them sick. A person even questioned the credibility of the video and said that it looks like it has been made.

Advertisement

The video is getting viral on Twitter and has been viewed by over 5 million, with over 356K people liking it. Thousands of people have commented on the video as well. The video has been retweeted more than 50,000 times.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.