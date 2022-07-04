WATCH: Stranger Things Actor Jamie Campbell Bower Slipping into Vecna's Voice is Scary Good

‘Stranger Things’ dropped its finale and caused devastation all across the Internet. How could it not, with a monster of the calibre of Vecna? In case you haven’t watched the volume 2 episodes yet, you might want to click away here, because spoilers ahead. Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna aka Henry aka 001 is the one responsible for all the fateful outcomes that your favourite characters met with, including the death of Eddie Munson, for which no fan has been able to forgive the Duffer Brothers. Ever since the advent of Vecna, the actor casually sipping a drink while in the monster costume has become a meme.

Now, the Twitter account for Stranger Things writers’ room has shared how Jamie slips under Vecna’s skin, or more specifically, right into his voice. Needless to say, Jamie speaking in Vecna’s voice is a force to be reckoned with.

Jamie’s skillset is certainly making Twitter want to side with the villain a little bit.

