WATCH: Strangers Join Hands to Save Car from Falling into Deep Crevasse on Manali Road

A new viral video of strangers coming together to save a car in Manali has proven that humanity does exist. In the fast pace of modern times, where people barely even recognise their neighbours next door, a moment of togetherness can become an influential message for the entire society. Speaking of which, a viral video of people coming together and preventing a dangerous incident is winning hearts on the internet. Recently, a driver on the roads of Himachal Pradesh was left in utter distress after his red vehicle skidded on a slippery road. In an unfortunate turn of events, the vehicle ended up getting stuck precariously near a deep crevasse that could have resulted in a major accident.

As soon as the passersby saw the driver in distress, they immediately rushed to the location to help him. In the clip that’s doing the rounds on the internet, the vehicle’s driver can be seen trying hard to free his car from the deep crack. He tries his best to get the car back on the road but fails to do it on his own.

Advertisement

Soon after, a slew of men walk up to the location to offer a helping hand to the distressed driver. Pushing the car from each corner, they managed to bring the vehicle back on the road after a long struggle. Soon after the task was completed, all of them break out to hoot and cheer for themselves to have averted something dangerous from taking place. The driver of the car felt relieved and thanked everyone on the scene for saving his day.

The details of the accident remain unknown, however, it is reported that the incident took place in the Manali area of Himachal Pradesh. In addition to this, the vehicle that was saved from falling into the deep crack is said to be registered in Delhi. Although not all the details have been made public, this random act of kindness has made a humungous noise on social media by melting millions of hearts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.