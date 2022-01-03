WATCH: Stream at Canada’s Shannon Falls Vanishes amid Freezing Cold

Nature never fails to amaze us with its incredible creations and fascinating phenomena. One such wonder of nature has been captured in a video from Shannon Falls of Canada where a stream mysteriously disappeared in the bone-chilling conditions on December 27. The video, which was shared by Twitter user Brad Atchison, showed a stream of water making its way through a woodland. The icy blue stream continued to flow for some seconds until it slowly started to vanish and completely camouflaged itself in the snow. The video left the viewers puzzled and soon went viral on Twitter garnering 1,834 likes with nearly 90,000 views.

Brad captioned the video, “An example of rarely seen Frazil Ice from Shannon Falls in Squamish, BC yesterday morning. The stream disappears instantly before your eyes." The rare event, according to Brad, was captured in British Columbia’s Squamish where the weather often gets freezing cold in winters.

Many Twitter users were baffled by the unexplained occurrence while some found it to be entertaining. “This may be the coolest thing I have ever seen," wrote one user. “I’ve never heard of this, let alone see it! Amazing! Thanks for sharing," said another.

The phenomenon that is known as frazil ice is usually a collection of randomly oriented ice crystals that are formed in supercooled water. The temperature of supercooled water is below the freezing point, but the water remains in liquid state due to the turbulent flow as seen in the video. Its formation is not uncommon and can be witnessed in the northern regions during winter time.

Frazil ice has earlier been spotted at the Yosemite National Park in the United States as well. As per the official website of the national park, visitors can witness the magical occurrence on some winter mornings before 9 am in the Yosemite Valley. The frazil ice often appears more like slush than water due to the loosely packed ice particles.

