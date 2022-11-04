WATCH: Student Tosses Money on Classmate Dancing at School Event, Faces Teacher's Wrath

A student was beaten up seemingly by a teacher for tossing money on his classmate who was dancing on a stage during a school function in Uttar Pradesh. In the viral video, the student was seen performing during an annual function. While others sat and watched his performance, a friend of his, impressed with his dance moves, got up from his seat, jumped the stage and tossed money at him.

Looking at this, the teachers were left stunned and one of them began ruining after him. The teacher got hold of him and slapped him. The video ends with the teacher taking the child to the corner. In the clip, one of the teachers is also seen trying to stop the teacher from beating the student and is seen following them till the end. The rest of the students sitting on the ground watched the boy being beaten by the teacher. The video shared on Twitter has received over 4,000 views and several retweets and likes.

Watch the video below:

Previously, an incident from the Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu came to light when a teacher allegedly beat up a child for his “poor attendance". In the viral video, the Physics teacher at Chidambaram Nandanar Boys High School was seen hitting the student with sticks and kicking him down for “failing to attend classes regularly." While the rest of the class looked on in horror, the boy, sitting helplessly on the floor, begged the teacher to stop. The video was recorded by one of the students and it went viral. Soon after it surfaced online, a complaint was filed. The accused teacher was later arrested.

