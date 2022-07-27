WATCH: Students Turn into Game Pieces as Giant Chessboard Erected By School in Chennai

Playing chess can be fun. But ever thought of playing the board game on a live chess board with humans as symbols of the game. In a similar attempt, a private school in Perambur, Chennai erected a 6,400 sq ft mammoth chessboard along with huge banners.

The students’ faces were painted in black and white to make them chess symbols. Also, this was done as a part of the marketing strategy for the 44th Chess Olympiad. The event was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Hindu Endowment Minister, Sekar Babu and Chennai Mayor, Priya Rajan in Everyone School at Perambur, Chennai.

As a part of the event, students were seen playing the game. A total of eight cut-outs of the Thambi mascot with a height of 14 ft and width of 6 ft were also erected around the Gigantic Chess Board. Not just this but 50 girls in higher classes painted their faces like the chess board. They were seen wearing a T-shirt with the Thambi mascot. Also, 50 other students wore face masks with the image of the Thambi mascot. They were seen wearing white dhotis and shirts.

Beevi Fathima, a 9th Student of the school, while speaking to ANI said, “This is a great gala Chess event with a very spectacular view for us to see, which was organized on behalf of the 44th Chess Olympiad. We, students, were dressed entirely as 32 chess coins and we also did the chess moves, which was very impressive." She further added how it was an honour to have this Chess Tournament in their very own city, Chennai. She mentioned that the students learned a lot from it.

India is hosting the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad at Mamallapuram, Chennai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare open the 44th Chess Olympiad at JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai in his Tamil Nadu visit on July 28 and 29. The world’s biggest chess event will take place from July 28 to August 10. A total of 187 countries will take part with 188 teams in the Open section and 162 in the Women’s section. With this, the Olympiad will witness the highest ever participation.

