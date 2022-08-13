Watch: Stunt Goes Wrong, Crocodile Snaps Man’s Arm Into Two

Crocodiles are ferocious reptiles. They’re considered to be one of the deadliest predators. No matter where you see it – television, cage or elsewhere, you’re bound to feel scared when you see a crocodile’s face. Crocodiles are silent killers. They don’t react at all until they’re sure they will catch their prey. But once they are, nothing can stop them from hunting their prey down.

One such incident has surfaced on Twitter where a man was attacked by a crocodile while trying a stunt. The video was shared by a Turkish woman named Figen. Sharing the 11 second video on Twitter, Figen wrote, “I don’t know what to say to you bro!",

The video shows a man, who seems to be the keeper of a crocodile park, trying to put his hand inside the crocodile’s mouth. The crocodile sits there with its mouth wide open, and the keeper tries to perform a stunt and puts his right hand in the animal’s mouth. However, the stunt goes wrong when the crocodile shuts his mouth trapping the keeper’s hand in its mouth. As soon as it traps the hand, the beast turns multiple times to tear the hand apart from the body.

If you look carefully, you can see the keeper’s hand torn and his flesh exposed. The video was shared on August 12 and since then it has gone viral with more than 1.95 lakh views. It has more than 1900 likes and people in the comments section called the keeper stupid for doing so. One of them also shared another incident from Thailand that was reported by The Dailymail. Users suggested that such incidents often happen in Thailand as the country is popular for having crocodile parks. A few others also shared similar videos where people were trying to do something quite silly that obviously was going to lead to them ending up with severe injuries.

Figen has more than 8 lakh followers on Twitter and is known for sharing quirky, weird, and disturbing videos of incidents that pique the interest of viewers across the social media platforms.

