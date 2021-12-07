WATCH: Sudha Murthy Performs ‘Aarti’ For Pet Dog Gopi on its Birthday

Sudha Murthy, Chairperson of Infosys foundation and one of the most accomplished authors, has been living a very humble life and continues to inspire the young generation with her strong ideals of kindness and humanity. These values are often reverberated in the books written by her. Recently, we saw a glimpse of the values practiced by her in a video shared by journalist Chandra. R. Srikanth. In the video, Sudha and her sister are seen doing aarti of their dog Gopi on its birthday. Both the sisters are seen dutifully performing the rituals, lovingly caressing the dog and singing a happy birthday song.

“This is so cute. Sudha Murthy and her sister doing Arti for their dog Gopi on his birthday," the caption of the video read, while further noting that the clip was received on Whatsapp.

The same clip was also shared by Sudha’s unverified Instagram account which has more than a million followers.

The heart melting clip was showered with a lot of admiration and love from the users who remarked that the Murthy family is a blessing and there is a scarcity of finding new age families and such humble leaders in today’s world.

Another user went on to explain the ritual, saying it is called Aukshan in Marathi where a ghee lamp, a betel, ring, haldi, kumkum and rice akshata is used. It is commonly done on birthdays to bless the person wishing them a long life.c

One user said that pets have a nice understanding of human emotions, and they feel at a lot more ease when they see the family members living very peacefully. It is also due to the fact that they consider themselves as a part of the family.

The video on Twitter has amassed more than 30,000 views so far. What did you think of the clip?

