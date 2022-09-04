WATCH: Swimmer Does Upside-down Catwalk Under Water in Incredible Feat

Synchronized swimmer Kristina Makushenko is setting fire to the waters with her upside down catwalk under the bottom of a pool. Makushenko is a social media star and an underwater performer. She can do a host of things underwater that the regular person might struggle to do even on land. In her latest video, she can be seen doing an underwater catwalk in high heels. It appears as if she treads the surface of water- from under water- in the pool in a gravity-defying feat.

She then gracefully flips around and does the catwalk while appearing to almost tread on the floor of the floor. All of this, without missing a beat and maintaining perfect posture. She also carries a Prada bag. All the swimming work and the wading of the water seems to be done using her arms in brisk strokes. “The Devil Wears Prada," she captioned the video.

That is, of course, not all that Makushenko can do. She can do the moonwalk underwater, and do several other forms of physical exercise in there. She has done skits, with full expressions and costume, underwater. The swimmer wants to change your perspective on moonwalking. Sharing a video where she paid a tribute to the King of Pop Michael Jackson, Makushenko wrote, “This is my BRAND NEW version of moonwalking 🌚 It’s was really CHALLENGING to be able to Lean forward (like u saw me doing it at the beginning of reel) I think this is first time I had to excel 95% of air in order to lean. And honestly the moment I floated to the surface for ending I thought I will just sink 😭 This is 1 of the hardest reels I’ve ever done! But I really wanted to change perspective of MOONWALKING 👞".

Her comments are flooded by admirers who are in awe of her talent. “How is there zero movement of the water when you move your arms and legs? That’s quite incredible," an Instagram user commented under her upside down catwalk video. It turns out that there is, in fact, movement in the water. “my quality of video isn’t that great to actually see it [through] here," Makushenko replied.

