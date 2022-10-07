Watch: Teacher Encouraging her Students to Say Positive Things Will Make Your Day

To live a life filled with achievements, it is extremely important to believe in yourself and your abilities. Teachers play an important role in helping children believe in themselves and an Instagram reel proves just that. In this reel, Phillips, a teacher, can be seen instructing students to say positive things about themselves. Students have lined up in front of a mirror and are saying one of their positive qualities loudly. Kids are being taught positive affirmations like “I’m strong!", “ I’m smart!" and others.

What’s even more enthralling about this reel is how Phillips encourages students to repeat these positive declarations loudly. As the video ends, she says, “I can do anything," “I can do hard things," and “I believe in myself." Students repeat these declarations with a lot of enthusiasm and confidence, which is amazing to watch.

Advertisement

Top Showsha Video

The adorable reel was loved by a lot of people who wrote that we needed more teachers like her. A user reminisced that she should have performed this simple yet powerful activity with her children. Another commented that such activities will boost the self-esteem of kids and help them manage emotions as they grow older. A user also made an amusing observation where the teacher told a student to take his hood off. One wished that she was her teacher in elementary school.

The viral reel was shared by Joseph Roberts, a speaker and educator on September 28 and garnered more than 67000 views. He captioned this reel, “Lil dude was feeling that!!! Our students need this!"

Advertisement

Another video showing the beautiful student-teacher bond went viral some time ago on Twitter. This clip showed toddlers entering the class after greeting their teacher in an adorable manner. The teacher jiggled with a few and hugged the rest.

The video crossed more than 8 Million views.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here