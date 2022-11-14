WATCH: Teary-eyed Ukrainian Grandmother Welcomes Soldier Grandson as Russians Leave Kherson

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has made the country suffer a massive infrastructural loss. Millions of Ukrainians have been displaced by the war and are living a life of refugees. However, it came as a relief when Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. This was considered a significant setback for Moscow and a potential turning point in the war. Many images and videos emerged of soldiers reuniting with their families. In one such video, which is now doing rounds on social media, a soldier grandson unites with his grandmother and her reaction has left the netizens in complete awe.

Uploaded on YouTube page Trending footage, the video shows the grandmother sitting on her knees and crying with tears of joy as her grandson come towards her and hugs her. The video has over 2.7K views Have a look:

Meanwhile, earlier, a video shared by Ukraine World on Twitter shows a barista making coffee for a customer standing outside her station. She can be seen noticing something outside. Within seconds, the impact of the missile can be heard in the video. It was so sudden that her shop was shaken and items from the top shelf fell on the ground. The barista looks calmer in the situation. The caption of the 8-second video read: “Morning in Kyiv downtown, a Ukrainian woman working as a barista was talking to a client when a missile strike hit a neighbouring building."

Kherson city was the only regional capital Russia captured after its invasion in February, and it has been the focus of a Ukrainian counter-offensive. The city controls both the only land route to the Crimea peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014, and the mouth of the Dnipro, the river that bisects Ukraine. Russian-installed officials have been evacuating tens of thousands of civilians in recent weeks.

