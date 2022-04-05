WATCH: Telangana Mother Rubs Chilli Powder on Son's Eyes to Punish for Ganja Addiction

The video of a woman from Telangana rubbing chilli powder onto the eyes of her teenaged son to punish him for marijuana addiction has gone viral. The woman tied her 15-year-old boy to a pole and resorted to this punishment after all her efforts to wean her son away from marijuana went in vain. According to a report in Sakshi, the woman is Ramanamma from Suryapet district who is a daily wage worker. Her husband is a rickshaw driver. The son used to attend school before the pandemic, but dropped out later. He then got addicted to marijuana and did not mend his ways despite several warnings. This time, when he went missing from home for 10 days and came back in a drugged state, the mother tied him to a pole and rubbed chilli powder on his eyes.

The Sakshi report said that the video was shot by a neighbour and released on social media. The local police have registered a case against the mother. Speaking to Sakshi, Ramanamma said that she had to resort to this extreme act after the boy refused to mend his ways. She added that they would often find him lying on roads in a drugged state and they would carry him back.

Advertisement

“A mother found out that her 15-yr-old son was becoming ganja addict and came up with unique treatment by tying him to a pole & rubbed Chilli powder in his eyes until he promises to quit."

The video has come at a time when there was a drug bust at an upscale pub in Hyderabad. The Hyderabad Police on Sunday raided the pub in the city’s Banjara Hills for operating beyond its permitted hours and detained around 150 people, including actor Niharika Konidela and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 winner and Tollywood singer Rahul Sipligunj. The crackdown led by the Hyderabad Police Task Force took place in the wee hours of Sunday at Pudding and Mink pub housed inside Radisson Blu hotel. Three pub owners have been booked under the NDPS Act.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.