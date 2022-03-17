WATCH: Texas Gas Station Robbed of Diesel Worth Rs 4.5 Lakh Using Trap Door

A gas station in Houston, Texas, was stripped off of 1000 gallons, or roughly 3785 litres after it was hit not once, but thrice by the same thieves. The family-owned Fuqua Express gas station’s manager, Jerry Thayil, managed to chase off the thieves the fourth time. In the tri-heist, the thieves managed to steal diesel worth $6000, or around Rs 4.5 lakh.

The group of thieves used a trap door which allowed them to stealthily enter the manhole leading to the underground tank and suck out diesel with the help of a hose. Jerry, initially, was oblivious to the theft, but then noticed a gradual decrease in the tank’s level. According to Jerry, the thieves managed to take around 1324 litres in each hit.

After noticing the decline, Jerry sifted through the CCTV footage. “I started seeing this van just parked over there," Jerry told KHOU. Despite the locks on the fill caps, the thieves managed to access the stock. “I think they were locking it with their own locks," he said. The black coloured van arrived for the fourth time and this time Jerry chased them off the station. “I did not want to just let them hit us again, and lose another $1,200. In this kind of job, every penny counts. We cannot afford to lose a single more gallon," Jerry said.

The gas prices have been soaring ever since Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia being the contributor to 12 percent of the world’s fuel, the war has affected the smooth flow of fossil fuels. In addition, many nations, including the US, banned gas imports from Russia to mount pressure on the country.

This isn’t the only heist that has taken place recently. A few days ago, a group of thieves stole $8000, or around Rs 6 lakh worth of gas.

