WATCH: Thailand Food Blogger Eating South Indian Dishes Has the Most Relatable Reaction

A food blogger based in Thailand just ate some South Indian food in Bangkok and was bowled over by it. Mark Wiens got the full South Indian treatment, too, with 18 different food items served on a banana leaf. Mark posted the video on Instagram, writing: “18 Items South Indian Food in Bangkok! Sugam Restaurant #Bangkok Highly recommended for some of the best Tamil Nadu food and hospitality! #IndianFood". The food he ate included mango pickle, ponni rice, aviyal, sambhar, rice and more. He ate it all with his hands Desi style, even consuming the rasam from his palm. Mark calls it a “beautiful food culture" owing to the diversity and the number of food items.

“I’m going here for sure," wrote an Instagram user. “Thats [sic] how its [sic] done! On a piece of banana leaf and dishes laid out. Authentic!" said another. Yet another user agreed: “We eat with our hands culturally in Nigeria as well. It’s more delicious and you’re more connected with the food. Lol." A comment read: “Southern Indian food is Best food..easy on stomach and rich in flavours".

Mark isn’t the only influencer who has been won over by Indian food of late. Content creator couple Taccara Rae and Lamboginny recently tried a plate of pork vindaloo. Lamboginny can be seen taking a bite and giving out an expression of wonder. He soon pulls his cap back and gives his bag away to his wife to sit comfortably and relish the dish. After some time, he asks for more rice and scrapes all the food off his plate.

An Italian man tried Desi snack extraordinaire samosa for the first time and his reaction understandably went viral. The video was shared on Instagram by an Indian-Italian couple, where the Italian partner’s father was the one trying out the samosa. He bites into the snack and immediately breaks into a little dance. The couple, Amit and Ambra, have more than 40,000 followers on Instagram as per an India Today report, and over 90,000 subscribers on YouTube. Ambra’s father ate the samosa with some green chutney and clearly, some food items are universally scrumptious even though taste buds have evolved differently for people of different nationalities.

