Watch: The Bizarre Mango With A Zip Looks Like A Purse, Only That It Isn't

There’s no dearth of amazing — from cute to shocking — videos on social media. And one such fascinating video posted by an Instagram account with 5 million followers is going viral. The video shows something never seen before.

“I just thought that’s a purse," read the caption to the video, which showed a mango that looked like a purse but when opened, it had pulp and seed inside. While some might like the innovation, mango lovers might feel disappointed after seeing the video. The idea of adding zip to open the mango might seem innovative but it’s equally bizarre, isn’t it?

The video has gone viral with more than 45,000 likes and 1.9 million views so far. A lot of people expressed their disapproval in the comments section for this weird innovation. Users asked, “WHY?"

A comment read, “When you used up your last brain cell as well". Another user wrote, “What the heck??? Did you make that??" Some people also found it impossible and called it fake. The mixed reactions showed people to be shocked, amazed, doubtful, disturbed and whatnot.

The page is known for such bizarre and innovative videos. A video showing a green iPhone 13 pro with 24 karat gold customisation can also be found on the handle which has more than 6 lakh views and 12,000 likes. Every video on the page has mixed reactions as the page shows unusually fascinating things around the world.

