Watch: The Nerve-Racking Moment When Lioness Snatched Prey From Cheetah’s Jaws

In the wild, the only rule to stick by is - The survival of the fittest. Power play dynamics have a huge role in wildlife. Certain videos and documentaries make it evident to viewers that animals living in the jungles have to struggle to protect their territory and safeguard themselves from being prey to others.

Recently, a video that perfectly captures the sheer brutality of Nature depicts a lioness snatching prey from the mouths of a cheetah. The shocking video was shared on Instagram by an account named Lions Habitat.

The now-viral visual portrays a lioness rushing toward a cheetah to snatch the latter’s meal. From the video, it seems that the lioness was eyeing the cheetah for a long time before it planned on lunging at it. The cheetah was spotted enjoying its prey, oblivious of the attack.

However, much to the disbelief of netizens, the lioness dashes forward toward the cheetah and throws herself on its opponent. After a terrifying scuffle between two of the most dangerous carnivores in the forest, the lioness emerges victorious.

The cheetah, accepting its defeat, flees the scene as the lioness celebrates her win by grabbing the prey.

The internet couldn’t believe their eyes at the shocking sight and landed on the comments to share their opinions. “Cheetahs are the weakest of them hunters. Everyone else takes advantage of their hunts," wrote one user. Another remarked, “Lucky the lioness was into the meal and not the cheetah…a male lion would have surely killed it."

This was not the first time users were dumbfounded at such animal battles. In another viral wildlife video, a leopard was seen hunting down a huge crocodile.

