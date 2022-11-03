Watch: The Not-So-Usual Sight of Lion Drinking Water From Swimming Pool

Over time, animals have adapted to live in the worlds of humans. They often seem to do things or activities which are normal for a human. Like a cat walking on a treadmill or a jaguar swimming in the pool. Wildlife undoubtedly offers some of the most fascinating and entertaining videos. Recently, a video of a lion quenching his thirst by drinking water from the swimming pool has gone viral. The now-viral clip has been shot from a distance.

The camera pans towards the lion, which can be seen drinking from the swimming pool. After that, he came in front, noticed the person shooting and calmly sat in front of the pool with his all-mighty aura. The embedded text on the Instagram Reel said, “This is a little scary."

The penned caption of the video read: “When you want to go for a swim but… Lion pride came to drink in our tent camp."

The photo and video-sharing app users have reacted to the video. “Scary but what an amazing experience though," said one of the users. Another commented, “Best lifeguard I have ever seen. Everybody keeps out of the pool. Nobody is swimming today… period."

Another user wrote, “If he’s chill I’m chill. At least I’d have a good story to tell at the gates if I got deleted by a lion."

Another one said, “He was like; ‘I’m going to drink this water and chill right here in my natural habitat…’"

Watch the reel here:

The video has crossed more than 1.4 million views since it was uploaded.

A similar video of an elephant eating puchkas on the street of Assam had gone viral on social media. Each time the vendor served the puchkas, the elephant aptly grabbed it in the trunk to devour it.

