WATCH: The Office And Gallan Goodiyan Crossover Perfectly Sets The TGIF Mood

Who knew the popular American TV series, The Office can turn even more addictive? One hilarious crossover with a Bollywood song and Indian fans are gushing over the sitcom again. An Instagram user meticulously pieced together clips from The Office over the famous Bollywood song Gallan Goodiyan and the results are pretty amusing. Since being posted, the clip has had almost 150,000 likes. It surely was a crossover we didn’t know we needed but thoroughly enjoyed. Take a peek here:

Social media users could not stop laughing over the clip. Many called it a treat for all the Indian Office fans. Another The Office fan remarked that the Instagram user deserves a Dundie Award for the edit. To note, a Dundie is an award that Michael Scott gave to the Dunder Mifflin employees at their annual awards ceremony. “Saw Toby dancing and I knew this reel is worth saving," commented an Instagram user.

Another comment read, “Damn! So much hard work to create this."

“Why do the dance steps look so Indian with this music playing at the back?" a third user asked.

Several The Office fans gathered in the comment section to share their favourite moments from the show. One user called the dance during Jim and Pam’s wedding one of the most wholesome TV moments. Another fan shared how much they loved the Diwali episode on the show. Many others were laughing over the clips that featured Darryl.

The Office was a TV series that aired from 2005 to 2013. It was a mockumentary about a group of typical office workers at a mediocre paper company. They are under the Scranton, PA branch manager Michael Scott. The TV series showed the workers’ workday and followed their ego clashes, inappropriate behaviour, and tedium. It went on to have 42 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, with five wins.

