Watch: The Truth Behind Convincingly Real Action Scenes in the Movies

Action movies are probably the toughest to make as the fights and the action have to look convincingly real. In today’s times, a lot of CGI is used in big-budget movies to make the fights look real and believable but there are still some action stars as well as stuntmen who follow the old Jackie Chan routine where the action, kicks, punches and jumps are performed for real. In the old Jackie Chan movies, the actors were trained to take strong hits to the body and they did so, making the action look real. However, what about when actors are being struck by melee weapons like iron bars, sticks or hammers? Surely, no one can be conditioned enough to take blows from one of these?

The truth is, they do not contact the actors but are so well shot that they look real. A recent behind-the-scenes of an action sequence from some unnamed film has surfaced, which provides us with a glimpse of how such scenes are shot. In the video, shared by Twitter handle Overtime, we see a stuntwoman get hit on the face by a baseball bat. It looks connivingly real and yet the video also reveals how the hit is being faked.

The woman as she runs towards the camera is tied by a rope to the opposite end. As she reaches a particular point, she feels the tug and cannot move any further, while the man swings the bat at a point which is just inches away from the mark till which the woman can run. This gives the impression that the bat smashes her face while in reality, it is not making contact.

We have to acknowledge the detailed preparations that go into the making of such scenes as a slight miscalculation can result in serious accidents and injuries.

