Watch: There's More to This 'Smiling Fish' Than Meets The Eye

There are a variety of fish species under the ocean. While we are aware of some of them, there are many that we do not even know the names of. Recently, a video that has amused netizens shows the existence of a fish that seems to be sporting a smile.

An account named Buitengebieden, who claims to be a resident of the Netherlands shared the now-viral video. “We all need this smile…" read the tweet.

The 7-second video reveals a school of fish swimming under the water. They all had small, oval-shaped bodies with big eyes. However, what caught the attention of people was that all the fish seemed to be smiling.

Although apparently, these smiling fish might look adorable, they are quite a dangerous breed. They are called puffer fish which are mainly found in the tropical and subtropical oceans. When they feel threatened or look for prey, these puffer fish inflate themselves like a balloon and spiky thorns emerge from their body.

These thorns are filled with poison, considered to be far worse and more lethal than the cyanide chemical. According to a report by National Geographic, the puffer fish possess a certain neurotoxin called tetrodotoxin which is almost 1200 times more toxic than cyanide. The puffer fish with their poisonous thorns can kill up to 30 people in an instant.

The video of the puffer fish has garnered over 7.9 million views and swam more than 334.9k likes. Twitteratis couldn’t help but comment on the video, pointing out how dangerous the puffer fish was. While one user wrote, “What do you mean ‘smile’? This is alarming" another clarified, “This is the cutest but also creepiest thing ever."

Earlier, a video of a puffer fish devouring anything that was thrown at it also went immensely viral, shocking and scaring social media users.

