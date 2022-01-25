WATCH: These Gulab Jamun Pakodas From Delhi Will Make You Wildly Uncomfortable

Several bizarre street food combinations, in the last few months, have created an outrage on the Internet. From Oreo maggie, Fanta maggie to Idli-tea, and pani puri ice cream, there is no dearth of weird food combinations. Usually, the viral videos feature the vendor just making the dish and presenting it. While the weird combination makes us step back, we often wonder how these dishes would taste. Therefore, food bloggers go out to these shops and try the bizarre food combinations, and their expressions give it all out. An unexpected combination of sweet and savoury was seen in a video, which is now going viral on social media. The clip features a man making gulab jamun pakodas. Yes, you read it right. A street-side eatery is selling gulab jamun pakodas and a food blogger tried this weird dish and shared a video on her Instagram page, which goes by the name Delhi Tummy. Food blogger Bhawna ate the gulab jamun pakoda, and her reaction is totally relatable.

Watch the video here:

To make this odd food connotation, the street vendor added a few pieces of gulab jamun to a batter. He coated each piece with the pakoda batter and deep-fried it in boiling oil. When Bhawna ate a piece of this pakoda, her reaction was of total disgust. It was evident that she did not like the dish, and even tossed the leftover piece in the dustbin.

Shared online earlier this month, on January 16, the video has so far racked up 4.6 million views. The reaction of the food blogger resonated with netizens, who termed the dish a 'nightmare.' Some commented, 'Too relatable.'

A couple of users hilariously opined that the time has come for them to leave Earth, while a few questioned why did the food blogger even try the dish in the first place.

Do you want to eat this weird food combination?

