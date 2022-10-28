Watch: These Otters Holding Hands While Sleeping Are Pure Joy

Sea otters are some of the most adorable bunch of marine animals. They are quite playful in nature, burrowing in ditches and living near rivers and ponds. For those unaware, one of the most striking characteristic features of sea otters is that they hold hands while sleeping. These marine animals often hold each other’s hands or use seaweed for anchorage so that they don’t drift away in the waters.

A video shared on Twitter by an account named Fascinating reveals a similar scene. The now-viral clip showing two adorable otters will definitely make you go aww. “Sea otters will hold hands while sleeping so they don’t drift apart," reads the caption.

The 6-second video opens with two cute little otters - one black and the other white in color, floating in the glimmering waters, under the bright sun. After looking at either side with their innocent eyes, the duo reach out and hold each other’s hand. Soon, the adorable animals can be seen dozing off in the waters but holding onto one another like two lovers.

The charming video has brought smiles to the faces of people who have shared their joy in the heartfelt reaction in the comments. While one user called the otters “So cute", a second user shared another video of an otter, sleeping with its tiny paws on its eyes. “Very cute. I love sea otters. Sea otters will often cover their eyes with their paws to help them sleep during the day. stop what you’re doing and watch this sleepy otter," he informed.

So far, the video has grabbed over 5.5 million views and received more than 247.6k likes with 40.5k retweets on Twitter. So, how do you feel after watching this amusing video?

