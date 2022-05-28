Watch: This Baby Crawling Race is 'The Cutest Sport in The World'

Don’t we all get excited after watching any random baby crawling? Of course, yes. But what if you see a bunch of babies crawling together in a race to win? A video showing a large number of kids crawling to win the race on a basketball court is going viral. All the kids start crawling from one side and their goal is to cross the finish line and reach their parents. Later, they all start playing with each other forgetting that they were in a race even as their parents call them.

He wrote, “The cutest sport in the world is the crawling race for babies."

The video was viewed by over 2 lakh people, while more than 600 users replied to this tweet. Many users adored the video, while some criticised the whole process of treating kids like this.

One of the users commented, “Wow this is humanizing! Treat babies like animals. That’s good parenting." Another wrote, “Ridiculous! Is it to get them used to the competition? Make bets?"

This is not the first time kids are ruling on the internet. They are always in the buzz for doing something extra. Recently, Aussie batter David Warner shared a video of his daughter acing the ‘Jhukega Nahi’ step from the film, Pushpa: The Rise.

His Instagram reels have a separate fan base. From grooving to the hit songs or re-enacting dialogues, Warner’s videos are fun. Looks like his little one is also following in his footsteps. The video has crossed over 3 million views, over 6 lakh likes, and has tons of comments. Well, the numbers are only increasing.

“She loves it. She takes after daddy," Warner’s wife Candice wrote, along with a heart emoticon in the comment section of the post. His Delhi Capitals teammate Khaleel Ahmed also commented on the post. He wrote, “My favourite ISLA.

