WATCH: This Bear Playing on a Slide is The Cutest Thing on Internet Today

Social media users have discovered the cutest thing on the internet- a video of a bear that is simply adorable. The 25-second clip was posted by Buitengebieden, a social media page that highlights the “positive side of Twitter".

The 25-second clip starts with the furry creature enjoying its time as it climbs on a slide, and descends to the ground while walking and maintaining balance on it. “Just a bear on a slide," reads the caption for the video. The video has received more than 2.5 million views and 87,000 likes since it was posted.

This adorable post has been shared by more than 10,800 people. The post’s comment section has received some lovely comments from a number of people. A user posted, “Bears are such an enigma. They can rip your head off with 1 swipe but they also have such a playful side to them. They’re so cool!."

It was “A little disappointing he didn’t go wheeeeee and hurtle off," according to another.

We can all relate to the third user who commented on the post, “This bear is my soul animal."

Similarly, a bear in Colorado, in the United States, was seen in a recent viral video opening an unlocked SUV’s door with ease and climbing inside. A Facebook user by the name of Dylan Faflick posted the video that was recorded by a CCTV camera placed nearby. The bear was captured on camera near the parked car. The animal swiftly stood up on its hind legs and unlocked the car door with its paws. According to the footage, the animal then entered the car, most likely in search of food. After being shared, the video received hundreds of likes and more than 33,000 views.

