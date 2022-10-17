Watch: This Bride And Groom Actually Set The Dance Floor On Fire

Your wedding day is undoubtedly one of the most special days in your life. Although wedding ceremonies differ from place to place, one thing is common in most of them – dance performances. In fact, weddings are almost incomplete without dance performances. The bride and groom set the mood for love by breaking into a serene ball dance, as the guests watch the couple sway. This particular bride and groom seem to have taken the dance performance a notch higher by literally setting the floor on fire. A wonderful video of a newlywed couple hitting the dance floor in the middle of a ring of fire recently surfaced on Instagram. “Wedding night," read the caption.

Advertisement

The video opens with a bride, dressed in a beautiful white gown, dancing with her husband on a marble floor. Soon, two men pour some liquid solution on the floor, encircling the newlywed couple, and drawing a heart shape. What happens next will surely blow away your mind.

One of the two men sets the solution ablaze with the help of a lighter. The flames ignite with a magnificent spark from the tip of the heart illustration and encompass the bride and groom, creating a heart of fire. The bride and grrom continue to display their dance inside the ring of fire as the guests watch them in awe.

Top showsha video

The video has left social media divided. While some have loved the amazing display of romance, others have called this a dangerous feat. “Honey, I will set the world on fire for you," gushed one user, who seemed to love the show. Another user was not quite impressed as they wrote, “How ridiculous! I hope no one catches fire."

Advertisement

So far, the video has garnered over 8.5 million views. What are your thoughts on this unbelievable dance?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here