WATCH: This Couple on a Special Mission is 'Flower-bombing' San Francisco Streets

We have been advised to plant trees ever since we were very young but due to end number of factors we still lack to contribute to the environment as much as we would’ve wanted to. We can take inspiration from this couple in San Francisco that is doing its bit for wildlife by planting wildflowers so that they attract pollinators, the population of whom is decreasing rapidly in recent years. Take a look at the technique of ‘Guerilla Gardening’ that the couple practices.

Shalaco and Phoenix McGee make the best use of their work breaks when they go for a walk in their neighbourhood and plant wildflower seeds in empty spaces. The couple was concerned about the declining population of pollinators, therefore they took the initiative in the hope of pollinators returning to their locality and helping with vegetation.

The two also conduct awareness workshops in schools and Girl Scout units in order to encourage people about gardening in general and educate them about the importance of pollinators. They have a good following on TikTok where their work is appreciated by gardening enthusiasts and they are hopeful of getting support from people for their cause.

In an interview given to CBS News, Shalaco said, “They [Girl Scouts] dress up as bees and we tell them about pollinators and just the benefits of that and just introducing the next generation to this and sort of getting them in touch with nature."

Wildflowers are a blessing for the environment because they require less water to grow which is a benefit in times like droughts. According to reports in NowThis, they improve soil health and create habitats for local wildlife. Shalaco and Pheonix started by planting an aloe bush on their first date, and have not looked back.

