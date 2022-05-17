WATCH: This Dog Raising Three Tiger Cubs Abandoned by Their Mother is a 'Blessing'

Love has no boundary, and it goes for animals as well. If you are out there on social media, you must have stumbled upon a video of a dog taking care of three tiger cubs. The viral clip featuring the Labrador sitting patiently, while the cubs are playing around it, has become the talk of the town. Netizens are not tired of adoring the pure love between the cubs and their foster mother. The tiger cubs were abandoned by their mother in a zoo, following which this Labrador took the charge. The video, which has been shot in China, also mentioned that the tiger mother refused to feed them soon after birth.

Since being shared by a page named A Piece of Nature on Twitter, the video has amassed over 1 lakh views and tons of reactions. The clip was originally shared on Instagram on April 27.

Watch here:

A user on the microblogging site termed the video “pure bliss”. Another stated that people should learn “humanity” from the dog. The internet cannot stop gushing over the pure love portrayed in the video.

A section of people even raised astonishment over a mother abandoning her cubs. But a few users clarified explaining the reason why the cubs were abandoned.

“The mother finds them unfit… and she knows they won't survive in the wild, I don't know how, but she knows it,” a user explained.

“She must be suffering from a disease which she might transmit to the cubs if they live near her or if they drink her milk. Animals are more social and emotional than humans. We see the invention usefulness only irrespective of harm it will do to nature,” another Twitter user assumed.

A female tiger abandoning its cubs is not something new. The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has listed many reasons in its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) booklet for all tiger reserves, as to why the mothers abandon their offspring.

