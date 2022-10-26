Watch: This Dog’s Swagger Will Bring a Smile To Your Face

The moment you bring your pet home, it becomes a part of your family. From letting it sleep in your bed, to scolding it for mischief, and taking it out on a regular walk, your pet’s life gets intertwined with yours. After a point of time, you cannot even imagine a life without them. We often see owners taking their dogs out for a joyride in the car. And our adorable companions just seem to love it! One such video of a pet dog enjoying its car ride has taken over the Internet, especially because of the animal’s on-fleek reaction.

The now-viral video has been uploaded on Twitter by an account named Buitengebieden. The account handled by a Netherland resident named Sanders often shares funny animal videos on the micro-blogging platform, taking netizens on a laughter fest.

The short clip opens with a pet dog, belonging to the Akita breed, sitting almost like a person inside a car’s passenger seat. It sticks its fluffy, fur-filled head out and places one paw on the window sill, staring at the street with curious eyes. The dog’s swagger had the bystanders hooked, as they watched the owner with their pet in awe and amusement. The video concludes with the vehicle driving away as the adorable ball of fur, holds the attention of viewers with its on-fleek boss vibes.

“What’s up bro?" reads the caption. Check out the video here:

If the visual has brought a smile to your face, then the comments will make that smile even bigger. The moment the video surfaced on social media, animal lovers couldn’t contain their excitement. They displayed their delight by sharing other dog videos and images in the comment section.

“Wouldn’t be surprised if he was holding a can of beer with the other paw," exclaimed one user. “Made my day," wrote another.

So far, the video has collected over 645.6k views and received more than 23.9k likes on Twitter. Did this video lighten up your mood too?

