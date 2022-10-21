Watch: This Frog Taking a Free Ride on a Koi Fish is the Best Thing on Internet Today

Have you ever seen an animal hitchhiking? There is no doubt that the animal kingdom often amuses social media users with their adorable antiques. Recently, a video has been making a buzz on the internet of a frog hitchhiking on an aquatic animal. The video shared on Twitter shows koi fish swimming in a water body. In the video, if you notice the head of a huge white fish, a frog can be seen chilling above it.

The caption of the video read: “Frog taking a free ride…"

Here watch the video:

The micro-blogging site users have had a gala time reacting to the eight-second video. One of the cyber surfers wrote, “One day that fish is going to notice the Frog fits in his mouth and it’ll be bye-bye frog."

Another user added a little pun and commented, “That frog is being so koi about it."

One more person added, “Looks more like he’s in charge of steering."

Another person stated, “When you need to get somewhere in a hurry."

The video has garnered more than 4.57 lakhs views since it was shared.

A similar clip went viral online not long ago. Earlier, a snippet shows a person spotted a deer roaming around while a monkey is riding on its back. The video has been captured inside the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) campus in Chennai. You can hear the chirping birds in the background.

The monkey can be seen comfortably on the deer’s back even as the latter bends to eat the vegetation. The duo went on towards the red big pipe in search of food.

Other than monkeys and deer, the educational campus also is home to some Blackbucks, Jackals, Mongoose, starred tortoises etc.

The video has received more than 3.62 lakh views since it was shared on Twitter.

