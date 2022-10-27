Watch: This Girl Studying in Traffic Light Makes Internet Emotional

As a child, we all learnt that studying hard will lead us to success. From the moment we step inside the school premises, this mantra is hammered into our minds. However, life is not always fair to everyone. While kids from affluent families can get admission to renowned schools and study under the guidance of the best teachers, in the luxuries of their homes, the poor struggle even to find a well-lit room. These kids, with just their strong determination and willpower, fight against the odds to climb the ladder of success.

Showing the true depiction of struggle, an Instagram page named Stutes Zone 987 dropped an inspiring video of a girl from a not-so-well-off background studying under the streetlights on the pavement. The video has gone viral in no time and for all the right reasons. “Aaj ki sabse acchi video," reads the caption.

The now-viral clip, apparently shot in a moving vehicle, shows a school-going girl sitting on the pavement. She can be seen scribbling something in her notebook, under streetlights. Her concentration is unwavering even with all the commotion of vehicles on the streets. The studious girl doesn’t even look up from her notebook, engrossed in her work. Irrespective of the difficult circumstances that life has thrown at her, the girl seems unbothered, not letting any obstacle come her way to hinder her studying.

The short clip has triggered numerous reactions from netizens who have lauded her efforts amid all the hassles. “Sach mei, sabse acchi video. Jinke paas nahi hai, wahi kadar karna jante hai," noted one user. “Such hardworking children make themselves and the country proud by moving forward. Very proud of you" praised a second individual. “God bless you," praised another.

So far, the video has collected over 66.7k views and received more than 5k likes on Instagram. Has this video inspired you to be grateful for what you have?

