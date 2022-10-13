Watch: This Little Dog In Funny Costume Is All We Need To Start Our Day

The world of the internet keeps treating us to some adorable videos. Some are hard to believe, while some make us laugh out loud. One such video, which will turn your bad day into a good one within just a minute, especially if you are a pet lover, has come to light.

A video posted by a Twitter account named Morissa Schwartz aka Dr Rissy shows the funniest avatar of a baby dog and we bet you have not seen anything like that.

Talking about the video, this cute little dog was seen in the funniest costume for a fancy dress competition. It shows a costume that has two legs on the front with a dungaree pattern paired with a red and white striped T-shirt and had fake hands that held a knife. The outfit showed “good dogi" written on it.

The video has surfaced all over the internet and has received over 4 lakh views and people have filled the comments section with so much love.

One said, “this is awesome."

One more said, “That is so, freaky, love it."

Another wrote, “I might buy Simba this costume, amazing."

Another wrote, “It reminded me of the novel “the long war."

Many asked for Amazon’s link to the outfit for their pets.

