Watch: This Man Made a Lift For His Dog, The Reason Will Melt Your Heart

The internet serves us a platter of cute and funny animal videos, especially of dogs, and they often brighten our mood and day. It’s not only the dogs but their humans too upping the game. Recently, a video of a dog having his lift is making the rounds on the internet. In the video, a dog can be seen coming down from his custom-made mobile escalator.

The model is designed as a red double-decker bus. The side of the bus read: “London city bus." The pet owner made this unique escalator for the dog because he is suffering from arthritis, which makes it difficult for him to climb up and down the stairs frequently.

“This Dog owner made a bus lift for his dog who suffers from arthritis," said in the caption of the video.

The micro-blogging users have been reacting to the 40-second clip. Many Twitterati loved the idea and appreciated the move by the pet owner.

One of the users said, “Boy do I need this!"

Another person tweeted, “All dogs and especially humans should get this. Stairs are a huge problem for disabled people too."

Someone also added, “There are lots of ways to infuse the world with love."

One more person mentioned, “Not just that he made it - nice, kind, clever - but made it look like a bus!"

The video has crossed more than 3.9 million views since being uploaded.

