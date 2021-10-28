WATCH: This McDonald's Fries 'Coffee' is the New Abomination No One Asked For

Stuck in our houses during the COVID-19 lockdown, many of us channelled our inner chef and experimented with new dishes. The new hobby gave way to a flood of cooking videos on the internet, some of which featured out of the box recipes. And just when we thought we had seen everything, we came across this coffee experiment by Instagram user @whathowtry. Now, what's so interesting about a coffee video? Well, almost everything and also the fact that it doesn’t feature any coffee. The video of this experimental dish shows the creator blending McDonald's fries into a smooth powder. He then places the powder into a coffee machine and pours out a light yellow drink. While the experiment may raise the eyebrows of many, the Instagrammer gives the drink a thumbs up. "What should we try next?" read the caption shared along with the video.

The video has racked up over 2 million views along with nearly 50 thousand likes on Instagram. The recipe of this fries coffee left many confused and while a user called it 'vile' another said that the video made his stomach turn.

Comparing the drink to a toxic relationship, a third suggested that it was a true representation of how nice people feel in a relationship.

Some were even concerned about his health and feared that the video creator might get food poisoning.

But not everyone was unimpressed by such an experiment. A few users also gave the drink their rating and complimented the dish by calling it ‘yum’. Others even posted their requests and shared the dishes that they wanted to see next in his videos

And we aren’t even sure how should we react?

The creator has also uploaded videos of similar beverages made using pizza, nachos and even toothpaste. And if you thought that the experiment was limited to only beverages wait till you see the Oreo Ramen, Oreo Pizza and other such cuisines.

