WATCH: This Mom Calming Down Angry Kid is a Lesson in Good Parenting

Scrolling through our social media pages, we come across hundreds of viral videos on the internet. While we forget about most of them, some leave us filled with emotions and precious life lessons. Just like this clip of a mother compassionately composing her angry kid. In the caption shared along with the video, Instagram user Destiny Bennett has explained how she composed her angry son but managed to compose herself while having an emotional exchange with him. The video which was originally shared on TikTok starts with Destiny telling her son how much she loved him. Destiny compassionately tell her son that sometimes things do not go in our way, and it makes us angry, but we should learn to let them go in order to feel better. The video ends with Destiny giving a hug to her son.

Watch the video here:

The emotional interaction between the mother-son duo has received 2.7 lakh views along with varied appreciative comments from the netizens. Posting their comments, users lauded Destiny for calmly handling the situation instead of getting angry at the little boy.

"This is powerful, Destiny! So glad you were able to capture this inspiring moment and share it so we can all better connect with our children and aid in their emotional regulation," wrote a user in his comment, while another commented, “This was so beautiful; I am almost in tears. Thank you for sharing.”

Some users also shared their struggle of dealing with their kid's anger and emotional turmoil. “I love this! My son has big emotions honestly, I do too, but I’ve learned how to express myself in a more positive way!” read one of the comments.

The video so far has received over 20 thousand likes from Instagram users. If only we learned to deal with our disappointments with more composure, our lives would be at a happier point.

