Watch: This Monkey In UP's Raebareli Loves Gulping Beer And We Have A Proof

A video shows a monkey drinking liquor. It is known to regularly snatch beer from people at the liquor store and drink.

Last Updated: November 02, 2022, 11:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Showing A Monkey Drinking Beer Goes Viral On Twitter, Users Find It Funny.
Showing A Monkey Drinking Beer Goes Viral On Twitter, Users Find It Funny.

Social media is home to innumerable videos that show animals imitating humans. They are not only fun but also one of a kind. And now a video of a monkey, known for regularly snatching beer cans from people at the liquor store, is going viral. In the short clip, the monkey is seen drinking beer.

The video was posted on Twitter with the caption, “People were surprised to see the viral video of a monkey who drinks liquor. This is from UP’s Raebareli district. The monkey forcibly snatches liquor bottles from people and if the bottle is empty, the monkey creates a ruckus at the liquor store."

The caption reveals that the clip is from Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli district, and the video shows two different instances of a monkey enjoying beer from a bottle and a can. People gathered around and recorded the monkey as he went about enjoying his drink.

Posted on October 31, the video went viral with more than 50.5k views and over 1,400 likes.

Reacting to the video, people laughed and expressed their views in the comments.

A user wrote, “Ha ha…they do drink and become inebriated too…we saw it with a pet monkey in Shankargadh, UP."

Some others expressed that the video might be staged and tweeted, “Beer was left in the bottle, the video was then shot."

A third user expressed his anger over the video and wrote, “They should be put in jail immediately for drinking alcohol and creating a ruckus in a public place."

first published: November 02, 2022, 11:26 IST
last updated: November 02, 2022, 11:26 IST

