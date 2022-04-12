WATCH: This Nimbu Pani Seller's Viral Song is Giving 'Kacha Badam' Competition

After Kacha Badam fame Bhuban Badyakar, netizens have found a new viral vendor. And what makes him special? His unique style of selling nimbu pani or lemon soda to the customers. Giving a twist to the usually mundane process of making lemon soda, the vendor uses witty one-liners and running commentary to attract new customers. He performs little juggles and tricks as he sings “Baaki nimbu baad vich paunga (I’ll use the rest of the lemons later)" as he squeezes the lemons in a dramatic way. He then opens the soda bottle and pours it into a glass while talking about the ingredients, and benefits of lemon soda. The video shows the customers waiting for their drink while watching and enjoying the serving style of the vendor

Watch it here:

Since being posted online last month, the clip has received nearly 16 million views along with thousands of likes and comments on the post. Netizens lauded the vendor's confidence and appreciated his efforts to make the business grow. “Wow I love your confidence, sir," wrote a user in his reaction.

Users pointed out that the vendor had previously gone viral nearly three years ago with a similar video.

The reference to Bhuban Badyakar’s viral Kacha Badam kept coming up in the comment section as netizens drew comparisons between the two. Bhuban had gone viral after a video of him singing Kacha Badam while selling peanuts in the Birbhum district of West Bengal surfaced on the internet.

The song became a raging hit on social media and platforms like Instagram were flooded with Reels made on it. Bhuban's life changed dramatically after the video as he became one of the most sought-after social media celebrities. Speaking to Telegraph India, the viral vendor said that he could not understand why people were showering such love on his video. Expressing gratitude for the love, Bhuban thanked netizens for liking his video.

