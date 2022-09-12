Watch: This Pelican is Restaurant Regular But The Internet is Baffled

The Internet is a repository of bizarre videos. Social media platforms, on a daily basis, bombard us with weird and amusing happenings around the world in the form of short-format videos. Viral Hog, an Instagram handle, is popular for sharing such videos. It has posted another video that has amused netizens and they’re demanding answers.

The video, shared on September 8, shows a pelican walking around a restaurant. While a lot of people are distracted by this, others continue with their meals after a glance at it, as if there’s nothing out of place about it. How many times do you get to see a giant bird walking in a restaurant with such peace? Probably never. However, that is not the case with the Pelican restaurant in Paphos, Cyprus. The location was revealed by a person in the comments.

“This pelican is a restaurant regular," read the caption. In the video, the pelican can be seen walking around and the customers even pet the giant bird. It then grooms itself while standing beside a table while people take pictures as they pass by. The reel has gained over 64,000 views and more than 8,000 likes. People in the comments have expressed their shock at watching the video.

A user commented, “Why does this seem like he’s walking from table to table asking the customers if they’re all happy with their meals??"

Another one asked what kind of pelican it was, “It’s very different from yours in Florida??"

One of them even expressed their interest in studying and wrote, “Had no idea Pelicans made that sound! Got to study them now!"

The Facebook page of The Pelican Restaurant showcases a lot of photographs of the restaurant’s food and ambience that also include stills of pelicans walking around the seating area of the place. People have expressed their love for the food and ambience on Facebook and have appreciated the place quite a bit in the review section.

