WATCH: This Restaurant in Pune Are Run by Speech and Hearing Impaired People

A Pune restaurant has been winning hearts online for being socially conscious. The restaurant is run by deaf and mute staff, offering employment to a section that usually misses out from the mainstream. A clip, posted on Instagram, shows the functioning of the restaurant. It opens with a guest being greeted by the staff and ordering while communicating in sign language. Even the menu card has simple sign language drawn out on it to help customers place orders.

Social media users are in awe of the initiative. They want to do all they can to support the place. Many remarked it is clips like these on the internet that make their day. Others mentioned that they have visited the restaurant named Terrasinne and think it is definitely worth a visit. An Instagram user wrote, “Worth visiting this place… Very unique experience. It’s not just the concept but the Food Quality is also awesome… Really fan of this owner who came up with this initiative. Do visit guys, I’m sure you will love it."

Another user commented, “What can be better than this!"

“So sweet this proves that we can do anything if we are determined and have the courage to do so," a third comment read.

The caption posted along with the video claimed that Terrasinne is India’s first restaurant to employ multiple disabilities. They have also won the “Hospitality with a cause" award from the International Hospitality Council, London

On their official website, Terrasinne has mentioned that they are dedicated to the wellness of the specially-abled community. They only promote ‘Inclusivity’ and ‘Equality’. They support inclusivity so that society’s vulnerable and neglected groups can express themselves fully in this medium. They are focused on empowerment over employment. So far, they have trained more than 160 specially-abled staff. They promise fresh ingredients and millets from over 200 farms onboard to deliver a lip-smacking multi-cuisine menu.

